© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TvNI SPECIAL: Atty Kenney exposes Covid and Calif School $windles. Must SEE.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 12, 2021
Explosive Info.
Every caring Parent should see this Mind-blower, esp. Californians!...
Check the very last frame first to see what the massive evidence Atty David Kenney has exposed of both $chool and COVID corruptions WAKE UP NOW - SHARE this with Parents and everyone in local politics, esp. ...It's almost too late!
And check the clip at 18:40 to see the dangers surrounding your children in today's indoctrinating Schools!! Oh My!!
Every caring Parent should see this Mind-blower, esp. Californians!...
Check the very last frame first to see what the massive evidence Atty David Kenney has exposed of both $chool and COVID corruptions WAKE UP NOW - SHARE this with Parents and everyone in local politics, esp. ...It's almost too late!
And check the clip at 18:40 to see the dangers surrounding your children in today's indoctrinating Schools!! Oh My!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.