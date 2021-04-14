BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHO WAS BERTHA DUDDE ? - PROPHET OF THE END TIMES - AUTOBIOGRAPHY
GREAT Revelation JESUS CHRIST
GREAT Revelation JESUS CHRIST
44 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
274 views • April 14, 2021

For your information: Unfortunately, only a little less than a third of the work has been translated into English so far. The rest is automatic translated with www.Deepl.com/Translator

THE GERMAN ORIGINAL TEXT APPLIES IN CASE OF DISCREPANCIES IN TRANSLATIONS.


God is still speaking today to people who are receptive to His Word. As in the past God also reveals Himself in this present time, far away and unnoticed by worldly attention.


True prophesy is a gift of the Holy Spirit, it is God’s gift which requires true discipleship of Jesus Christ.


One of Jesus Christ’s promises is:

(John 14, 21):


‘He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved by My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest Myself to him.’


‘I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh; and servants and handmaidens shall prophesy.’ (Joel 2:28, 29)


‘I will remain with you always until the end of time.… But the comforter, which is the holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you.’


On the basis of these conditions and promises it was possible for Bertha Dudde’s received transcripts to enter our world and also to be published on this homepage.


From 1937 until her death in 1965 Bertha Dudde was permitted to receive and write down 9000 individual proclamations.


The transcripts received by Bertha Dudde revealed God Himself in Jesus Christ, the living Word of God.... The Eternal Word Himself speaks to us humans here on earth....



SUMMARY

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html


Index Themebooklets:

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html


Full text search in all Translations:

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/


"freely ye have recieved, freely give"


Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation

https://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html

Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.


Translations available as download:

english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean

https://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html

Keywords
bibledeathgodheavenlovecrosshelljesussatanlighttruthlifeearthrapturedamnationdisciplesworshipsoulantichristlordimmortalityredeemerluciferkinggolgotha
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

DOJ Arrests Two Americans In Connection With North Korean Laptop Farm Scheme

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy