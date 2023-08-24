Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Directed Energy Weapons, and Their Unimaginable Destructive Power
channel image
High Hopes
2729 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
43 views
Published 14 hours ago

Pirate Pete


Aug 23, 2023


mirrored from yt

neverlosetruth1 channel

Note: This video contains bits and pieces of different videos, one of those videos is from a History channel documentary I plan on sharing later on today. Sadly this video is at a low resolution probably because it is many years old. The History channel documentary I found is @ a high resolution.


Also nukes are a hoax , the globe / planet are a lie and space doesn't exist.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/87mUaOeqkG6j

Keywords
militarydirected energy weaponsdewsunimaginablepirate petedestructive powercaptain david kiellaws program manager

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket