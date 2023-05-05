Create New Account
Prigozhin 'Wagner' Official Statement - Ammo Shortages - Pulling Out of Bakhmut on May 9 - ENG SUBS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Description below that was found with video.

Prigozhin's video.

I would like to add he has some of his history wrong and is claiming credit for something where Wagner took no part - namely stabilizing the frontline. Fighting for a month in Krasniy Liman is not running away and he is being disgraceful to the Donbass units and units of the Rosgvardiya and regular Russian Army who held it and the surrounding settlements for a month. It was the regular Russian Army which stopped the Ukrainians west of Svatovo and Kremennaya, not Wagner.

