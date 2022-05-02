Your World Leaders and Main Party Opposition (UN)

The devil has to set up a one-world monetary system, a one-world religion and a one-world government. He has to corrupt all flesh (hell) and depopulate the earth. All of this has to be done and the devil's time is up so worldwide desperation to speed things along which means chaos unfolds to bring down everything we know and what comes forth will cause everyone to sell their souls to the devil to live in his kingdom.



We will either choose to suffer and be killed for faith in Jesus or choose to sell our soul, gain the world and spend eternity tormented in flames for choosing the devil rather than God to be our Father.



Choose you this day whom you will serve. Remember our body has an appointment with death but our soul lives on. that is the part the god of this world is fighting for.