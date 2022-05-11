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Vice President of Pfizer Has Been Arrested
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979 views • May 11, 2022
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https://vancouvertimes.org/vp-of-pfizer-arrested-after-document-dump/
Rady Johnson, the executive Vice President of Pfizer, has been
arrested at his home and charged with multiple counts of fraud by
federal agents.
He was taken into custody and is awaiting
a bail hearing. This comes as 1,000s of classified documents from
Pfizer were released, showing the true risks of the experimental
vaccine. Since joining Pfizer in 1994, Rady held multiple high level
positions in the company. Rady previously lead the Regulatory Law
practice group as well as the Corporate Regulatory and Healthcare Law
Audit functions.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13s6tl-vice-president-of-pfizer-has-been-arrested.html
https://vancouvertimes.org/vp-of-pfizer-arrested-after-document-dump/
Rady Johnson, the executive Vice President of Pfizer, has been
arrested at his home and charged with multiple counts of fraud by
federal agents.
He was taken into custody and is awaiting
a bail hearing. This comes as 1,000s of classified documents from
Pfizer were released, showing the true risks of the experimental
vaccine. Since joining Pfizer in 1994, Rady held multiple high level
positions in the company. Rady previously lead the Regulatory Law
practice group as well as the Corporate Regulatory and Healthcare Law
Audit functions.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13s6tl-vice-president-of-pfizer-has-been-arrested.html
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