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Satan's Borg Collective Agenda in Plain Sight - Prepare NOT to be assimilated.
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69 views • May 13, 2020
Originally published March 15, 2019.
Elon Musk borg interview: https://youtu.be/Ra3fv8gl6NE
Mysterious ancestry of Elon Musk: https://youtu.be/yfcprMi82l0
New video: 6666 Tracing Church - (min. 46:45) Elon Musk portrays himself as the voice for the "woke" crowd. (He's still promoting trans-humanism - very sly...) https://youtu.be/fjy1iVRXkKk
Elon Musk borg interview: https://youtu.be/Ra3fv8gl6NE
Mysterious ancestry of Elon Musk: https://youtu.be/yfcprMi82l0
New video: 6666 Tracing Church - (min. 46:45) Elon Musk portrays himself as the voice for the "woke" crowd. (He's still promoting trans-humanism - very sly...) https://youtu.be/fjy1iVRXkKk
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