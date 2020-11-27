Champagne Rose Owsianyk Celebration of Life with Family and Friends P 1

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I would like to start by saying
Thank You to everyone ... as I
may not be able to later....
..........................
Thank You to all our Family and
Friends who have come here
today from near and far to join
us in.... Champagnes Celebration
if life... Your support means
everything to us during this time
Of sadness....
.............................
Thank You to all who have helped
us bring this all together...
..............................
A Special ThankYou to
Karen Scarpelli... Aunt
Jesse— Kristopher and
Kyle Harasivich... cousins
For proving the catering today
For Champagnes Celebration
Of Life .... Their Love and Support
Has been a True Blessing
......................
Also... Thank You to
McPherson Funeral Services
For all their support in our time
Of loss and sorrow...
Champagne Rose Owsianyk...
Who we also know and Love
As “ Champ “... is a
Daughter...
Sister...
Mother...
Niece...
Auntie...
Cousin...
Granddaughter...
And Friend
Loved by All...
Champagne was born with
Strawberry Blonde Hair
Smiling Eyes... and
Bubbles on her Lips...
She was born as Perfect as a Rose
And Sparkled like Champagne...
Champagne Rose
Is the Perfect name for her and
Champ the Perfect Nickname
As we all know she is
“ Our Champ “
She had the Bubbliest Personality
And her Laugh was Undeniable
And Contagious...
When she laughed you couldn’t
help but laugh with her... even
When we laughed so hard we
Snorted or when Childhood
Giggles led to the “ Peeing of
Pants “... It was all good...!
Champagnes children ...
Taylor... Draven... Phoenix... Ava
Are the best part of Champs life
Through the Good Times...
The Sad Times... and even
The Bad Times...
They are all she ever
Planned for...
We were all important in Champs
Life... but her Children were her
Strength...her Motivation and her
Heart... She was so...
“ Proud to be....Their Mom “
No-one can ever take that from
Champagne or her Children...
As her Mother and their
Grandmother... I will never let that
Happen.... Her Children will always
Be her Blessings... and
Champagne is now...
“ Forever. Perfect “....
Champagne and her sister
Meloney are both my Blessings...
And they were... Well... Sisters
Sisters in every way...
They didn’t always agree but
Stayed in each other’s lives
.......... Always.........
They both agreed to sometimes
Disagree.... Such is Life....
Growing up they were joined at
The hip...and this Connection
Will continue on through their
Children and Union of
Family and Friends....
And as life goes ... our Families
Sometimes grow away from each
Other...
It doesn’t mean that we Love
Each other any less than we did
Than when we grew together...
Champ Loved her family and
Friends no matter how near or far
We were...
Her Heart was always with every
One of Us...
My ...Beautiful Champagne
You Are.... My Daughter
My Friend
My Sparkling Light
My Perfect Rose
I Promise to
Always Love You
And
I promise that
I... Will... Find You
Again
I Love You Champagne....
This is Not...
Goodbye
Darlene Harasivich
To My Sister Champagne Owsianyk
Here to Stay
Not ten days, not ten weeks, nor ten months, ten years, not even a lifetime is enough time to mourn you.
You are not only my sister, a daughter, a mother.
You are and will always be my best friend.
From now until our eternal end.
My heart bleeds,
My heart dyes,
As I know that on this earth I shall never see your eyes.
The bond we share, your voice I hear,
Lets me know you are right here.
I scream,
I cry,
I beg why,
Dear lord why..
I remember of our childhood together,
Like singing birds of the same feather.
To embracing as our own children laugh, grow and sing.
Welcome her spirit, cherish her soul,
For this Lord is what I pray.
As I will cherish and remember your amazing soul forever.
I love you, I miss you,
I wish you were here to stay.
Champagne Owsianyk
01/15/81 - 08/25/19
Until we meet again you are never forgotten. You are loved by so many Champ. You will always be a Mother, Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to all of us.
I love you Champ
Thank You