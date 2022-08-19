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PROOF America’s Heritage is NOT ‘White Christian Nationalism’
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High Hopes
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35 views • August 19, 2022

Glenn Beck


August 17, 2022


WATCH more GlennTV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

The Left and their lapdog media are STILL busy looking for anyone and anything to blame for January 6th. They aim to make extremists out of half of America, and Christians are next in line. Faith is now on trial in the media who, dramatically report lies like “a rise in a white Christian nationalist movement.” “The GOP a party of Christian nationalists.” “It’s a radically anti-democratic ideology.” “Stamp the entire Republican Party as fans of this white Christian nationalism.” “When they envision ‘one nation under God,’ it is a White Christian Nation.” WRONG. Glenn brings the definitive proof that America’s heritage is NOT “white Christian nationalism.” It’s important to understand – and be able to explain why – acknowledging the historical reality of America’s Christian heritage is NOT the same thing as “white Christian nationalism.” The attacks to smear any recognition of Christian influence on America’s founding as a dangerous threat to democracy do not hold up to honest scrutiny. Do not accept this dangerous smear campaign and share this fact-filled rebuttal with your friends.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUwPQIH2w6o


Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsamericarepublicanschristianglenn becksmear campaigndemocracyradicalismheritagewhite christian nationalism
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