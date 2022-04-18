Tina Talks About the Value of Virginity - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) has proven to cause increased sexual activity, number of sex partners, and sexual experimentation among students
Our show producer Katrina Cheshire created a classy fashion line consisting of a unique, vintage flair
Bring the Pop Culture Purge tour to your town and pick from our roster of speakers by texting the word TOUR to the # 55444
Princeton study shows that when males viewed women in bikinis, their brains registered them as tools to be “used” and not humans with thoughts and feelings
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Abstinence Clearinghouse books: https://abstinence.net/resources/
Marriage Family Life Conference: https://marriagefamilylife.net/
Horrific “How To” Sex Workshops for Kids: https://bit.ly/3MgwMsl
Sample Universal Opt Out Letter: https://bit.ly/37l9PWb
Princeton Study Proves Stripping Objectifies Women: https://bit.ly/3usASHI
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