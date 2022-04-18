BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tina Talks About the Value of Virginity - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • April 18, 2022
Less than 5% of men and women walking down the aisle are virgins. In fact, approximately 90% of unmarried people have already had sex by their 21st birthday. The cliché “try before you buy” not only contradicts God’s word but also common sense. Host of The Counter Culture Mom Show, Tina Griffin, has been an abstinence advocate since she was a teenager and was a virgin when she got married a week before her 30th birthday. She has been sharing with teens for years that someday when they want to get married, they will want a spouse who hasn’t had any other sexual partners. However, if they are sexually active now, no virgins will exist when they are ready to exchange vows. If young people chose chastity until marriage, the number of teens dealing with depresion, suicide, guilt, sexually transmissed infections, babies out of wedlock, and abortion aftermath would significantly decline. We need to teach our kids the phrase “save sex” not “safe sex.”


TAKEAWAYS

Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) has proven to cause increased sexual activity, number of sex partners, and sexual experimentation among students

Our show producer Katrina Cheshire created a classy fashion line consisting of a unique, vintage flair

Bring the Pop Culture Purge tour to your town and pick from our roster of speakers by texting the word TOUR to the # 55444

Princeton study shows that when males viewed women in bikinis, their brains registered them as tools to be “used” and not humans with thoughts and feelings


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Abstinence Clearinghouse books: https://abstinence.net/resources/
Marriage Family Life Conference: https://marriagefamilylife.net/
Horrific “How To” Sex Workshops for Kids: https://bit.ly/3MgwMsl
Sample Universal Opt Out Letter: https://bit.ly/37l9PWb
Princeton Study Proves Stripping Objectifies Women: https://bit.ly/3usASHI

🔗 CONNECT WITH KATRINA CHESHIRE
Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/SongofHopeDesigns
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katrina.cheshire.754/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinacheshire/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3uvVRJL

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make A Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
americaabortionchurchtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showcomprehensive sex educationpop culture purge tour godfashion line katrina cheshirevalue of virginityvintage flairabstinence advocate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

Chase Codewell
9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

Morgan S. Verity
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy