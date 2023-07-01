Fall of the Cabal Part 4 of 10 - by Janet Ossebaard

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal (4)
Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE
About child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…
English spoken Part 4 of 10
Reposted with permission
Documentary by award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Keys of Moon, Punch Back, Beethoven
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFzCg9XW5I8G/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.