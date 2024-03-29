Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚠️Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act was BLOCKED on Senate floor by Democrats
channel image
Puretrauma357
1657 Subscribers
51 views
Published 20 hours ago

⚠️Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act was BLOCKED on Senate floor by Democrats

“All 51 Democrats voted to block this amendment from even being voted on”

“Democrats unanimously feel that it's okay for men to play women's sports”

Keywords
senateprotection of womenand girlsin sports act was blocked onfloor by democrats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket