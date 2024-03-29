⚠️Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act was BLOCKED on Senate floor by Democrats
“All 51 Democrats voted to block this amendment from even being voted on”
“Democrats unanimously feel that it's okay for men to play women's sports”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.