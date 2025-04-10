Effects of Electromagnetic Pollution and Fluoride

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G radiation & fluoride are stealth attackers? EMF pollution disrupts cell membranes, causing calcium toxicity & leaky brain syndrome. Fluoride in tap water weakens the blood-brain barrier, letting toxins invade. Chronic inflammation = dopamine crash.
Brain fog? Fatigue?
Ditch EMF, filter H2O, detox daily. Watch the interview to shield your health!
#EMFPollution #FluorideToxicity #5GHealth #LeakyBrain #DopamineDefense
