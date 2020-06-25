The Truth About Law Enforcement, Military and Our Freedom - Dr Rashid A Buttar

Dr Rashid A Buttar



If you are prior military or law enforcement, do you agree with this? Everyone, no matter where you are in the world, needs to hear this message. Watch this incredibly candid conversation between Dominick Izzo, Dr. Cordie Williams and Dr. Rashid A Buttar. All 3 have have served in either the military or law enforcement and their conversation is one that you will not have heard anywhere before. Powerful information, shared by powerful individuals, with the common goal to unite people across the globe and empower human beings. Share this with everyone you know, because we all deserve to know this information. The whole world needs to know what the real problem is. Danger is real! But the fear being created is only an illusion. Focus on love and recognize the real danger. Watch the entire video for an important message at the end for all who want better health. And share with everyone you know.