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Dr. Dale & Hayley Stell Answering Your Questions About Gut Health & Inflammation
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30 views • February 08, 2021
Dr. Dale and Hayley discuss Gut Health, Inflammation, her personal health journey, and the steps it took for her to find true healing.
Hayley was dealing with:
❌Brain fog
❌Being overweight
❌Stress
❌Signs of Autoimmunity
❌Memory loss
❌Inflammation
❌Anxiety + depression
With proper individualized testing and recommendations on how to heal she is now living a healthier and happier life.🙌🏼
Full blog:
https://thewilddoc.com/dr-dale-hayley-stell-answering-your-questions-about-gut-health-inflammation/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Hayley was dealing with:
❌Brain fog
❌Being overweight
❌Stress
❌Signs of Autoimmunity
❌Memory loss
❌Inflammation
❌Anxiety + depression
With proper individualized testing and recommendations on how to heal she is now living a healthier and happier life.🙌🏼
Full blog:
https://thewilddoc.com/dr-dale-hayley-stell-answering-your-questions-about-gut-health-inflammation/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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