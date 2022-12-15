Tesla Suspends Production in China

https://gnews.org/articles/588603
摘要：12/12/2022 Tesla will suspend production in China from the last week of December. The automaker's plant in Shanghai will not be active due to a modernization of the production line. The slowdown in the economy would also be one of the reasons for the suspension.
