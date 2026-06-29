Who Profits From Endless Global Conflicts? An interview with Brandon Weichert

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When conflicts never seem to end, it's worth asking who benefits most. This conversation explores how war spending, political influence, and powerful interests can thrive while ordinary citizens bear the economic and human costs.
#WarEconomy #Politics #DefenseIndustry #Geopolitics #EconomicImpact #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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