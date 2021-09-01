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A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
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3731 views • September 01, 2021
from Kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com on www.bitchute.com
A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
Ryan Cole MD
AFLDS PHYSICIAN
A scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people.
Original video is available at the link below:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVxM4CUcHXgr/
A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
Ryan Cole MD
AFLDS PHYSICIAN
A scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people.
Original video is available at the link below:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVxM4CUcHXgr/
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