Why you do not see the Real News on TV.

The news is a Parrot for their owners and controllers. Remember it is NOT news. It is Media & PR for their owners and controllers.
Remember if you are not paying for the product, YOU ARE the Product.
Samuel Clemens - "If do not read the paper you are uninformed. If you read the paper you are misinformed." It is only amplified today.
Sources of real news - start on censored YouTube
Benny Johnson, Doc Rich, Epoch TV - Facts Matters, Officer Tatum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.