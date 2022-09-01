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IRAN TRIED TO STEAL US SHIP, THE NAVY RESPONDED WITH A HELICOPTER AND ARMED BOAT 2022
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169 views • September 01, 2022

Warthog Defense.


Aug 31, 2022 Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JaXg63L_VqvXN4SwF4zOQ/join


Ukraine military update.


The used audio is from the Youtube audio library


FB page:

https://www.facebook.com/warthogdefense/


This video is created with Adobe premiere pro


Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r6Uo5UdN2I

Keywords
irancurrent eventsusunited statesnavystealhelicoptershipwarthog defensearmed boat
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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