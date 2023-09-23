Melbourne Freedom Rally 23 September 2023 at State Library

This is part 3 of 3 videos of this Saturday's rally. The large numbers seen in the first two videos have suddenly disappeared to reveal a small group, the regular group, who chose to take a different route past State Library before returning to Parliament House. One of the early scenes in this video shows the large group in the distance turning into Bourke Street. Our small group who have been rallying every Saturday, rain, hail and shine, had decided we had the right to make our own decision and went to State Library to give more speeches. There is a certain amount of comfort being a part of a close and caring group. The video finishes back at Parliament House with remainders of the large group and Ivan singing a freedom song.