Stew Peters: WEF Behind The Scenes: Moderna’s Vaxx In Production BEFORE Covid

The World Economic Forum is destroying human rights and ending the nation state!
Michael Wilkerson is here to expose Klaus Schwab and his diabolical agenda.
The pandemic gave world elites the perfect excuse to deploy new technologies which could enslave the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.