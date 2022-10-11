NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/11/2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left always accuses the right of horrible things, and yet, when you actually look at what is going on, what the left accuses the Right of doing, they themselves are actually the ones doing it. Not the right. But, too many read the lying lamestream liberal media to know what the truth is. Thankfully, there are options to that. This is one of them.