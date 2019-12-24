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Tomatuna : tomatoes and canned tuna for a delicious cold starter
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17 views • December 24, 2019
This dish is a traditional cold starter in France. Made out of tomatoes stuffed with an emulsion of tuna, garlic, butter and olive oil, this simple, yet flavorful recipe is very popular in our parisian brasseries (the local restaurants).
Travel J'Adore would describe it as a very French starter, with its creamy stuffing. No chunk of food here, but a smooth, savory and fat - tasty nonetheless - emulsion, mixed with the acidity of a fresh tomato.
Aren't you drooling yet ?
Recipe :
5oz canned tuna
1 garlic clove
3tbsp olive oil
4 medium size tomatoes
2tsp vinegar
2.5oz soft butter
Season to taste (salt & pepper), thyme
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Travel J'Adore would describe it as a very French starter, with its creamy stuffing. No chunk of food here, but a smooth, savory and fat - tasty nonetheless - emulsion, mixed with the acidity of a fresh tomato.
Aren't you drooling yet ?
Recipe :
5oz canned tuna
1 garlic clove
3tbsp olive oil
4 medium size tomatoes
2tsp vinegar
2.5oz soft butter
Season to taste (salt & pepper), thyme
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
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