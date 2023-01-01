(Matthew 6:24) "...Ye cannot serve God and mammon."
(Matthew 6:24) "No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”
Mam·mon
/ˈmamən/
Learn to pronounce
(noun)
Wealth is regarded as an evil influence or false object of worship and devotion.
