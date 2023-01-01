(Matthew 6:24) "...Ye cannot serve God and mammon."





(Matthew 6:24) "No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”





Mam·mon

/ˈmamən/

Learn to pronounce

(noun)

Wealth is regarded as an evil influence or false object of worship and devotion.





Source 1: https://languages.oup.com/google-dictionary-en/

mammon; Oxford Languages; Published by Oxford University Press; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.





Source 2: https://biblehub.com/matthew/6-24.htm

https://biblehub.com/

Published by Bible Hub; New testament scripture; the book of Matthew; Date of posting: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Apprentice_(American_TV_series)

The Apprentice (American TV series); Published by Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on 22 January 2021; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.





Source 4: http://www.lyricsondemand.com/tvthemes/apprenticelyrics.html

The Apprentice Theme Lyrics — For the Love of Money Lyrics by The Ojays; Posted by Lyrics On Demand; Date published: January 2004; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/27ptSoUjPa4

The Celebrity Apprentice: Season 5 — Main Titles; Published by Scott Duncan; YouTube; Date published: March 1, 2012; Date of website access: January 25, 2021.







