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MODERNA BUILDING A NEW FACILITY IN MELBOURNE TO 'CRANK' OUT 100 MIL KILL SHOTS PER YEAR
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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422 views • August 20, 2022

(world orders review)================

MODERNA Building a New FACILITY in MELBOURNE

... to 'CRANK' OUT 100 MIL KILL SHOTS PER YEAR !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/P8hmralBi4jV/ [SHARE]

================

(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

AND SPAIN JUST DUMPED 30 MILLION JABS BECAUSE NO ONE WOULD TAKE THEM ANYMORE.


LIKE THEY SAID, IT WILL BE A NEVER ENDING ORDEAL UNTIL THEY'VE KILLED OFF AS MANY SHEEPLE AS POSSIBLE BEFORE THEY FINALLY SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.


I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY HAVEN'T STOPPED THIS GENOCIDE YET. ALWAYS BEFORE IF THERE WERE 25 DEATHS IT WAS TAKEN OFF THE MARKET BUT NOT THIS TIME. MILLIONS HAVE DIED BUT HAVEN'T BEEN REPORTED. THEY'RE TALKING MORE PEOPLE INTO CREMATIONS SO THE WORLD WON'T SEE ALL THE GRAVEYARDS FILLING UP. BUT IT ALL HAS TO HAPPEN FOR THE ANTICHRIST TO COME INTO POWER UNLESS HOD HIMSELF STOPS HIM.


(source) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/darknesstolight111/

(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gh7u7J9KZlhL/

================

2023-25 Slavery & Genocide Policy #AGENDA 2030

MANDATORY KILL-SHOTS... FOR ALL ADULTS !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FLEAygDspR6m/

COV-ID TWILIGHT ZONE - SUMMER ROLL ON (AUG 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CNjiVA5XnhUR/

Be sure to CODDLE the EVIL TRAITORS, or you're mean

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaGt7gYR20xM/

(La Quinta Columna) On The PURPOSES of VACCINATION

EUGENICS, DEPOPULATION, BEHAVIOR CONTROL

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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