Nipping the buds of my self-sown fig tree in my Perth backyard MVI_2932

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I did not plant this fig tree, it just appeared in this pot, and I don’t recall where the pot came from, possibly from a friend. I will let it battle on, and it has had struggles where it almost died for lack of water.