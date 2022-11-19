Healthy Brown Bread - Walter Veith

What’s the secret to making good whole wheat bread that’s nicely risen and has perfect texture? Is there a difference between stone ground flour and roller milled flour? Why is whole wheat bread sometimes heavy? Walter Veith takes the mystery out of making a good loaf of whole wheat bread in this how-to video.
Watch a demonstration on how to knead bread and learn the importance of proper kneading. See what consistency the dough should be and what perfect texture looks like in a well-made loaf.
Whole Wheat Bread
7 c stone ground whole wheat bread flour
1 tbsp sea salt or fine Himalayan rock salt
4 tbsp finely ground flaxseed (optional)
1 packet instant yeast (10 g)
1 tbsp molasses, or honey, or sugar
900 ml to 1 litre (3 ¾ to 4 cups) lukewarm water
