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📹 IRGC Navy releases radio communication with USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. attempting to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Two US warships were reported Saturday to have attempted crossing the waterway without prior coordination with Iran for the first time since the US aggression on Iran.
The vessels ultimately altered their trajectory after receiving a warning that any continued advance would result in them being targeted within 30 minutes.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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