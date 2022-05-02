Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry, May 2nd, 2022

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 38 Ukrainian military facilities.



▫️Among them: 4 command posts, 30 strong points, areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, and 3 missile and artillery weapon depots near Pervomaiskoe and Illichovka.



▫️Also destroyed: 1 Osa AKM anti-aircraft missile system and 1 battery of multiple rocket launchers near Arkhangelovka.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 27 strong points, areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 missile-artillery weapons and ammunition depot near Chervonoe, Zaporozhye Region.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 160 nationalists and up to 26 Ukrainian armoured vehicles.



💥Missile troops have struck 9 strong points and areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, as well as 1 Ukrainian battery of BM-21 Grad MLRS and 1 artillery battery at firing positions during the day.



💥Artillery units have hit 26 command posts, 78 strong points, 359 manpower and equipment concentration areas and 67 artillery firing positions.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists and up to 43 units of AFU weapons and military equipment.



💥Russian air defence means overnight have shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Veseloe, Borschevo and Balakleya in Kharkov Region, Kiselevka in Kherson Region, Mayak in Zaporozhye Region, Dokuchaev, Korsun and Khanzhinkovo in Donetsk Region, as well as near Lugansk city.



▫️2 Tochka-U tactical missiles were shot down near Petrovskoe in Lugansk People's Republic and 1 Smerch rocket were destroyed near Donetskoe.



▫️1 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet has been shot down in an aerial battle near Slavyansk.



📊In total, 146 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 683 unmanned aerial vehicles, 281 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,756 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 316 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,234 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,563 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.