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NO VAX, NO FOOD! - Germany Goes COMPLETELY INSANE! - No Hospitals For UnVaxxed?!
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2008 views • October 16, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the German state of Hesse handing down authority to businesses including grocery stores to ban unvaccinated customers from entry, essentially starving people out.
While this recent allowance isn't very effective and obviously will come down to individual businesses, they're going out of their way to cause further pressure for those who want to maintain bodily autonomy and not join the crowd like a bunch of robots.
Meanwhile, so-called "experts" like Chris Vickery are calling for unvaccinated people to lose healthcare and emergency hospital treatment. This maniac claims that people who are unvaccinated are not fit for life on Earth. This rhetoric is not only dangerous but it's threatening and evil at the same time. Especially considering the countless studies we've seen showing especially children are 6.1 times more likely to end up hospitalized with a heart condition from the vaccine than end up hospitalized for covid. Or that there are now more jab deaths in Taiwan than covid deaths overall. The list goes on and on. Natural immunity is better than so-called "vaccine immunity" is another study that's made the rounds. That just means your immune response regardless of covid is going to be better without the jab.
The fact that psychopaths continue to call for the destruction of lives over the jab is insanity. There has never been a study that says unjabbed people risk jabbed people in any way. So the premise is fraudulent and unscientific making everything else a form of advanced tyranny.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these stories!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the German state of Hesse handing down authority to businesses including grocery stores to ban unvaccinated customers from entry, essentially starving people out.
While this recent allowance isn't very effective and obviously will come down to individual businesses, they're going out of their way to cause further pressure for those who want to maintain bodily autonomy and not join the crowd like a bunch of robots.
Meanwhile, so-called "experts" like Chris Vickery are calling for unvaccinated people to lose healthcare and emergency hospital treatment. This maniac claims that people who are unvaccinated are not fit for life on Earth. This rhetoric is not only dangerous but it's threatening and evil at the same time. Especially considering the countless studies we've seen showing especially children are 6.1 times more likely to end up hospitalized with a heart condition from the vaccine than end up hospitalized for covid. Or that there are now more jab deaths in Taiwan than covid deaths overall. The list goes on and on. Natural immunity is better than so-called "vaccine immunity" is another study that's made the rounds. That just means your immune response regardless of covid is going to be better without the jab.
The fact that psychopaths continue to call for the destruction of lives over the jab is insanity. There has never been a study that says unjabbed people risk jabbed people in any way. So the premise is fraudulent and unscientific making everything else a form of advanced tyranny.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these stories!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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