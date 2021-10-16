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NO VAX, NO FOOD! - Germany Goes COMPLETELY INSANE! - No Hospitals For UnVaxxed?!
World Alternative Media
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2008 views • October 16, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the German state of Hesse handing down authority to businesses including grocery stores to ban unvaccinated customers from entry, essentially starving people out.
While this recent allowance isn't very effective and obviously will come down to individual businesses, they're going out of their way to cause further pressure for those who want to maintain bodily autonomy and not join the crowd like a bunch of robots.
Meanwhile, so-called "experts" like Chris Vickery are calling for unvaccinated people to lose healthcare and emergency hospital treatment. This maniac claims that people who are unvaccinated are not fit for life on Earth. This rhetoric is not only dangerous but it's threatening and evil at the same time. Especially considering the countless studies we've seen showing especially children are 6.1 times more likely to end up hospitalized with a heart condition from the vaccine than end up hospitalized for covid. Or that there are now more jab deaths in Taiwan than covid deaths overall. The list goes on and on. Natural immunity is better than so-called "vaccine immunity" is another study that's made the rounds. That just means your immune response regardless of covid is going to be better without the jab.
The fact that psychopaths continue to call for the destruction of lives over the jab is insanity. There has never been a study that says unjabbed people risk jabbed people in any way. So the premise is fraudulent and unscientific making everything else a form of advanced tyranny.

Stay tuned as we continue to cover these stories!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracytyrannygermanyvoluntaryismcoronaviruscovid19covidgreen passwam
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