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Biden bullied into appointing less white people | Newsmax TV panel
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50 views • March 25, 2021
WASHINGTON: Two Senators have threatened to block Biden administration nominees over complaints that his cabinet is not 'diverse' enough to their liking. Jessie Jane Duff, Andrew Giuliani, and Rob Smith react. - via American Agenda with Heather Childers and Bob Sellers, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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