Biohacking Diet (with just $1) 🥥 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

If you’re wondering where the heck to start diet hacking, start with Coconuts. Coconuts are my number one diet hack because they are economic, simple, social, nutritious, delicious, and fun. You can replace one of your meals a day with a coconut that is going to cost you about one dollar.





Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/brain-power-diet/20-diet-lifehack-coconuts

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample



