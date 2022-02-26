© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bonds for the Win: Movement Weaponized Bonds to Punish LGBTQ & Vaxx Shills
Follow
2
Share
Report
75 views • February 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Mikki Klann is friends with Lee Dundas, who you’ve seen on this show before. She’s also been encouraging parents to stand up and fight for their kids against the continued torture and abuse of long-term masking forced upon them by demonically-inspired petty tyrants. Mikki says that through a novel strategy they’ve forced five states to back down on mask mandates, and they’ve trained hundreds of parents to stand up to school boards trying to keep their children masked using techniques from bondsforthewin.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsfln-bonds-for-the-win-movement-weaponized-bonds-to-punish-lgbtq-and-vaxx-shills.html
Mikki Klann is friends with Lee Dundas, who you’ve seen on this show before. She’s also been encouraging parents to stand up and fight for their kids against the continued torture and abuse of long-term masking forced upon them by demonically-inspired petty tyrants. Mikki says that through a novel strategy they’ve forced five states to back down on mask mandates, and they’ve trained hundreds of parents to stand up to school boards trying to keep their children masked using techniques from bondsforthewin.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvsfln-bonds-for-the-win-movement-weaponized-bonds-to-punish-lgbtq-and-vaxx-shills.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.