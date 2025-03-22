BrightLearn - Global Crisis: Migration, Trafficking, and War, an interview with Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features a gripping interview between Mike Adams and Michael Yon, delving into alarming global issues such as weaponized migration, human trafficking, organ harvesting, geopolitical instability and the looming threat of World War III, while emphasizing the need for resilience and preparedness in the face of an impending global crisis.
