10-12-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 67 Seventh Commandment
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
Exodus 34:25“Do not slay (offer) the blood of My slaughtering with leaven, and do not let the slaughtering of the Festival of thePesah(passover) remain until morning. (TS2009)

This teaching continues the series Teach Them To Be Set Apart with Part 67, focusing on the Seventh Commandment within Exodus 34:25. This lesson breaks down the command not to offer the blood of Yahuah’s slaughtering with leaven and not to leave the Passover offering until morning. We explore why Yahuah connects worship with purity, obedience, and separation from corruption. The message reveals how leaven represents sin and false doctrine, and why discipline in honoring His appointed times protects covenant identity. This lesson calls believers to return to clean worship, remove spiritual leaven, and walk in Set-Apart faith.

Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

8pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

messiahisraelyahuahpassoverpuritycovenantobedienceleavenrighteousnessfalse doctrineyahushapesahunleavenedset apartspiritual disciplinetorah studytorah truthteach them to be set apartcovenant peopleseventh commandmentscripture teachingset-apart lifebiblical feast dayshebrew faithbiblical instruction
