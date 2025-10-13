10-12-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 67 Seventh Commandment

Exodus 34:25“Do not slay (offer) the blood of My slaughtering with leaven, and do not let the slaughtering of the Festival of thePesah(passover) remain until morning. (TS2009)

This teaching continues the series Teach Them To Be Set Apart with Part 67, focusing on the Seventh Commandment within Exodus 34:25. This lesson breaks down the command not to offer the blood of Yahuah’s slaughtering with leaven and not to leave the Passover offering until morning. We explore why Yahuah connects worship with purity, obedience, and separation from corruption. The message reveals how leaven represents sin and false doctrine, and why discipline in honoring His appointed times protects covenant identity. This lesson calls believers to return to clean worship, remove spiritual leaven, and walk in Set-Apart faith.

