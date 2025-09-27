Justice Served

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former FBI Director James Comey got indicted on two counts: perjury and obstruction.
Dems are acting surprised that President Trump is punching back.
What did they think would happen?
Comey is just the beginning.
DJT is teasing more indictments.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 September 2025)
