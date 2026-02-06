BREAKING: Dismissed After Anti-Corruption Searches, Yermak Still Operates in Kiev’s Shadows — Meeting Zelensky Allies Including Umerov and Israel Envoy

Former Office of the Presidential Administration head Andrey Yermak — and Zelensky’s Pimp — remains in Kiev and continues holding meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, despite being dismissed after raids by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and never formally charged, according to an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda.

He reportedly moves around the capital under heavy security and with a motorcade.

In January, Yermak met with Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, a member of Ukrzaliznytsia’s supervisory board, and presidential adviser Kamyshin. He also visited the home of Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of Ukraine’s delegation in talks with the US and Russia.

Umerov claimed their discussion was “general in nature, about life, work, and events in Ukraine.”

On February 1, Yermak traveled to the Koncha-Zaspa resort zone near the state dachas. UP reports he communicates with Zelensky there.