50 Government Documents Proving Flat Earth

The following 50 documents from NASA, the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, FAA, DOD, CIA and other organizations constantly speak of a flat, non-rotating Earth with stationary atmosphere, and use that assumption for equations of motion, plane flight, rocket and projectile trajectories and many other official purposes...





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