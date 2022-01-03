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Joe And Dr. Science Panic Over New Variant
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10 views • January 03, 2022
There is another variant, which should come as no surprise. There are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet, so it makes sense that eventually Omicron would be a variant of Covid. But why all the panic porn from the world’s greatest doctor and the leader of the free world? Well, you can guess why. In another attempt at complete control, governments around the world are ordering lockdowns. Meanwhile, the doctor in South Africa who discovered the Omicron variant says the “hype doesn’t make any sense.”
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