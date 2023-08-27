Vivek Blasts Through CNN's Defense of Today's KKK Racists

Vivek Ramaswamy was invited CNN again and torched them regarding the modern left and the KKK like divisive racists like Ayanna Pressley and Ibrim Kendi. He is incredibly impressive and eloquent, and CNN keeps looking stupid having him on.#kkk #vivek #cnn #vivekramaswamy





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



