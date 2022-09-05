Stew Peters Full Show : Canadian Doctors DROPPING DEAD

Doctors in Canada have been dropping dead like flies. Odessa Orlewicz suspects the deadly vaccine as the murderous culprit.

The government has a plan to kill all of us. The shot has self-assembling shapes triggered by Wi-Fi. Matt Taylor has the 5G connection.

According to her diary. Ashley Biden was molested by her father. Noel Fritsch details the proof that President Biden is a pedophile.

Former FBI Special Agent Roman Garcia has proof that feds have had sex with dogs, and used it to blackmail coworkers.

And, Maria Zeee has shocking news about the communist regime down under. Pureblood teachers are being punished.