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Warning! Nanoparticles in Covid Vaccines may link ppl w/DNA Technology
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286 views • July 07, 2021
Original video is Here
https://iconnectfx.com/view/088e06fb-0075-eb11-9979-00505682f257
(To download a video from iconnectfx, press down on the video and then press the button that says, Download Video when it pops up, you can use that method with brandnewtube as well)
Although Covid Vaccines have side effects, there are millions of people surviving it. Some are even claiming to have experienced no side effects or very mild one such as a sore arm at injections site. Question remains, what will the long term effect be? This video covers the technical aspects of possible long term effects involving the brain and how it could be controlled via wireless remote linking humanity to the digital world.
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Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
https://iconnectfx.com/view/088e06fb-0075-eb11-9979-00505682f257
(To download a video from iconnectfx, press down on the video and then press the button that says, Download Video when it pops up, you can use that method with brandnewtube as well)
Although Covid Vaccines have side effects, there are millions of people surviving it. Some are even claiming to have experienced no side effects or very mild one such as a sore arm at injections site. Question remains, what will the long term effect be? This video covers the technical aspects of possible long term effects involving the brain and how it could be controlled via wireless remote linking humanity to the digital world.
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
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