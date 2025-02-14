TOXIC CHEMICALS IN GIRL SCOUT COOKIES EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Executive Director of Moms Across America, Zen Honeycutt, discussed the enormous environmental and health impacts of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's HHS Secretary confirmation will bring. Then, she discloses the alarmingly toxic findings from her organization’s testing of 13 types of Girl Scout Cookies. Find out what you can do to protect crucial regulations of harmful agrochemicals.