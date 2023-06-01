FACE MASK MADNESS – Part Four

I very publicly throw down the gauntlet and demand, yet again, that the pretend Magistrate Charles Pitto change his mind about denying me a trial by jury of my peers, as is my God given right. I outline my immovable position.
Messages to Paul Balban, Gibraltar MP for Transport, and Police Commissioner Richard Ullger are included.
Also discussed are the governor's open-house event; censorship of Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation; and views about the Gibraltar legal profession and Gibraltar Royal Police in general.
For more details, read the associated article: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/face-mask-madness-part-4/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.