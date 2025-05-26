BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Carry - Harris and James Investigations - Trump Vs Harvard
Right Edition
32 followers
Follow
46 views • 13 hours ago

Understanding Constitutional Carry: What You Need to Know


Constitutional carry, also known as permitless carry, is a policy that allows individuals to carry concealed firearms without obtaining a state-issued permit. This concept stems from the belief that the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution is sufficient authorization for law-abiding citizens to carry firearms. As this practice becomes more prevalent across various states, it’s essential to understand its implications, history, and the responsibilities it entails.


https://concealednation.org/2024/05/constitutional-carry-guide-1278401/



Why You Should Carry A Concealed Weapon


Whether you already carry a concealed weapon or are thinking about starting, here are some bulletproof reasons supporting why it’s a good idea.


For many of us, the question of “why you should carry a gun” seems silly, given the current state of affairs in the United States early in the 21st century. Carrying a concealed weapon allows one, regardless of gender, age or physical ability, to control his or her own immediate environment and thereby have options in various emergencies that unarmed people simply do not enjoy.


https://gundigest.com/handguns/concealed-carry/why-you-should-carry-a-concealed-weapon



A Disarmed Citizenry: Tyranny’s Quiet Enabler


Gun Confiscation Programs: Germany, Australia, and Their Implications

The other day, I posted a video comparing gun confiscation in Australia to similar measures in Nazi Germany. This sparked significant debate, culminating in a community note claiming that neither Australia nor Germany had engaged in mass confiscation of firearms.


https://amuseonx.substack.com/p/a-disarmed-citizenry-tyrannys-quiet



So what happens to America’s 114 billion pennies once the US stops making them?


The American penny isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.


The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that it plans to start winding down production of the one-cent coin it has been minting for more than 230 years. But the penny will still remain legal tender, and will still be in use at thousands of retailers around the country for sometime to come.


https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/25/business/penny-what-happens-to-them



Trump wants 'major investigation' into Beyoncé, Oprah, other celeb endorsements of Harris


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/19/trump-investigation-celebrity-endorsements-harris/83725521007/



FBI director confirms federal probe into New York attorney general


The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing the Democratic New York attorney general’s real estate transactions, Director Kash Patel confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.


https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/19/politics/letitia-james-ny-attorney-general-fbi-investigation



Letitia James’s 40-Year Pattern of Property and Financial Discrepancies


Letitia James has built a political career on accountability and transparency. But when it comes to her own real estate dealings, the paper trail tells a different story.


https://whitecollarfraud.com/2025/04/05/letitia-jamess-40-year-pattern-of-property-and-financial-discrepancies/



What Are They Hiding? Harvard Professors Sue Trump Administration to Block Review of Nearly $9 Billion in Federal Funds


Any good accountant knows that when the organization pushes back against an audit they are hiding something.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/what-are-they-hiding-harvard-professors-sue-trump/

