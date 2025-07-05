© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Port-au-Prince in Crisis – Haiti’s Capital Under Siege 🇭🇹⚠️
Port-au-Prince is unraveling. With over 90% of the city controlled by gangs, more than 60,000 Haitians displaced this month, and daily violence intensifying—Haiti's capital is at a breaking point. Armed drones, UN peacekeepers, and a re-opened airport mark signs of resistance… but is it enough?
