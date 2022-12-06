Final Declaration Of Default Notice By Paul Preston Of New California To California State 12-5-2022

Paul Preston, the president of New California gives his final declaration of default notice at the California State Capitol on December 5, 2022. The notice of default is for financial default and Constitutional default by the state of California. California is now a broke state financially and the government of California is an invalid state government as they have failed to keep their oath of office to the U.S. Constitution on many different levels. They have become a communist state government with a dictator known as Gavin Newsom. This must not stand and this form of government must come to an end as it violates every concept of a Republican form of government which the U.S. Constitution guarantees. The New California State movement is the solution to ending the communist takeover of California and to restore the freedoms that "We The People" are guaranteed and love in order to live happy and productive lives. New California and "old" California will become two states, both with a Republican form of government as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. New California will have its own new state Constitution and "old" California will be returned to and operate according to its original state Constitution of 1849-1850. The current state Constitution of "old" California is a corporate form of constitution which was never agreed to by the U.S. Congress whereas the original state Constitution of 1850 was accepted and agreed to by the U.S. Congress but was later abandoned and illegally replaced with the corporate constitution which is why California has so many problems and corruption today. This corruption and lawlessness will come to an end with a New California State and a restored "old" California State.

Default notice: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/_files/ugd/b63455_a6d49d502fe544a490931b4d55bf870c.pdf



