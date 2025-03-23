Jabr Abu Alia Experiences Ramadan in Freedom After 15 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the "Taufan Al-Ahrar" prisoner exchange deal, the prisoner Jabr Abu Alia, from the village of Mughair, northeast of Ramallah, was released. Where Jabr spent 15 years in the occupation prisons
Interview: Jabr Abu Alia
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 17/03/2025
