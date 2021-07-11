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Who needs Police when a community protects its own?
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1292 views • July 11, 2021
Who needs Police when a community protects its own?
Not sure where this is, but I do like to see people step up and protect people who clearly need it. Not like in NY where people will step over a corpse while scrolling evilbook.
Not sure where this is, but I do like to see people step up and protect people who clearly need it. Not like in NY where people will step over a corpse while scrolling evilbook.
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